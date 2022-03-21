Derbyshire mum-of-two claimed Audi was stolen after wrecking OAPs’ bungalow in crash

Chantelle Burrows, 33, smashed through a concrete fence at the property’s rear before hitting the bungalow - causing “extensive damage”, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

The OAP couple living in the Hilcote property spent the next five months living in hotels and rented properties while it was rebuilt after the crash at 1.30am on September 18 last year.

In a victim impact statement read out to the court the couple’s son described how his father died of Covid-19 two days after moving back into his “beloved home”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Audi car crashed into a property in Hilcote (Image: North East Derbyshire Response)

However he added although his father's death was recorded as Covid-19 the family “strongly believe” the “stress and anguish” caused by his upheaval “contributed to his passing”.

He said: “It caused him to lose interest in his hobbies, he would frequently break down - the car hitting his home broke him mentally and physically.

“As it turned out he was able to spend just his last two days back in his home before he was taken into hospital, never to return again.”

Prosecutor Alexis Mercer told the court how after crashing into the Oaktree Road home Burrows left her Audi S3 at the property and fled the scene.

The Audi car was recovered from the house as forensic officers investigate the crash. (Image: North East Derbyshire Response)

She said: “Later that morning at 8.50am a call is made to Derbyshire Police from this defendant reporting that her vehicle had been stolen overnight and had disappeared from her driveway.

“She claimed whoever was responsible for the theft got through an unlocked door, taking the car keys and the vehicle.”

However Ms Mercer described how a later police analysis of the airbags in Burrows’ car - deployed during the crash - linked her with the incident.

Chantelle Burrows, 33, smashed through a concrete fence at the property’s rear before hitting the bungalow

The court heard Burrows. who had no previous convictions, had given up her job as an insurance compliance worker after the incident to “preserve her company’s integrity”.

Lucy Hooper, Burrows’ solicitor, said the single mum had been affected by “traumatic” events in early life leading up to the incident.

“She had an extremely traumatic childhood, which contributed to this - she clearly panicked and her actions after that snowballed out of control - she is very remorseful for her actions that day,” said Ms Hooper.

Speaking about the victims in the case Ms Hooper said: “The gentleman was diagnosed with Covid-19 and that is what was recorded as the cause of his death.

“It’s understandable that the family are affected by the incident but the incident, in my submission, has not played a part in his passing.”

Burrows, of Chapel Close, Blackwell, Alfreton, admitted driving without due care and attention, wasting police time and failing to report an accident.

She was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity days.

Her driving licence, already marked with three penalty points, was endorsed with another eight.

A magistrate told her: “It was a daft thing to do really, wasn’t it. You’ve caused a lot of heartbreak for a lot of people.

“Eight points on your licence means you now have eleven - which puts you on very thin ice.

“We took this decision because of your personal circumstances.”