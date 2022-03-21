Chesterfield man avoids jail for knife rampage after “you’re so sexy” taunt

Following the juvenile taunt Tony Baxter, 34, appeared at the house next door with a “large carving knife” - smashing a hole in a glass panel while shouting “I’ll f****** kill you”.

Prosecutor Lynne Bickley told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how on April 10 Baxter’s neighbour was smoking outside when the drama unfolded.

She said: “(The victim) confirmed they have had issues with the next door family since they moved in and normally they don’t speak.

Manor Court Road, Bolsover

“On April 10 at around 11.15am her son, a 15-year-old, was in the back garden singing a song, “you’re so sexy”.

“The female from next door was outside in her garden - (the victim) accepts her son was probably being a cheeky teenager and singing about her.”

Magistrates heard Baxter then appeared outside saying “I’m sick of this - I’ll kill them” while his partner was heard hurling profanities.

After an initial exchange of words Baxter disappeared into his own home - however he then returned with the kitchen knife as his neighbour and children barricaded themselves inside theirs.

Ms Bickley said: “(Baxter) started hitting the glazing in the back door with his fist, which smashed. He was also shouting ‘I’ll f****** kill you’.

As Baxter’s scared neighbour started filming him he walked away - however the court heard more glass was smashed as he left, with roof tiles being found next to the door.

His neighbour said in a statement read out to the court: “I really thought Tony was going to get into my home. I’m worried about what will happen when he is released.

“I’m due to move soon and cannot wait to get away for a new start.”

Baxter, who has no previous convictions, said in a police interview that his neighbour and children were all “laughing behind the door” and so he punched the glass “in frustration”.

He also admitted “swatting” a tile as he walked away - causing more damage to the glass panel door.

Nadine Wilford, the defendant’s solicitor, said Baxter had taken up the blade in a “moment of madness” however his neighbour’s son had started the row.

She added that the teen had “enticed” Baxter to fight by saying “I’ll have him” and was seen “swinging a baseball bat” on the street.

While the defendant’s neighbours had made threats to “burn his house down and kill his children”.

Baxter, of Manor Court Road, Bolsover, admitted affray and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

A Magistrate told him: “There’s no getting away from the fact that this was a nasty event - there could have been a degree of provocation but there’s no evidence of that.

“You went back and got a bladed article. It was a sustained attack and you smashed a window - you had that family in fear for what you were going to do.”

He was jailed for six months suspended for a year, handed a 12-month restraining order, £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.