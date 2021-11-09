Derbyshire mum accused of killing two kids in M1 smash appears in court

Mary McCann, aged 35, is charged with causing death by dangerous in connection with a crash on the northbound carriageway between Milton Keynes and Northampton on August 9.

Smaller McCann, aged 10, and his four-year-old sibling Lily both died at the scene after a white Vauxhall Astra was in collision with a HGV at about 11.10pm.

Mary McCann. Image: Thames Valley Police.

Their mother, from Derby, was taken to hospital and treated for shock, while her two-year-old daughter, who was strapped into her seat, survived the horror smash. McCann also has a 13-year-old daughter was not with them at the time.

The lorry driver was unhurt, but the motorway was blocked for more than ten hours.

McCann who appeared via a video link, did not indicate any pleas during a 38-minute hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court.