Police appeal after incident on Derbyshire road

The incident, reportedly involving a black Skoda Octavia and another car, happened on the A5012 between Pikehall and Winster at around 5pm on September 10.

The Skoda is understood to have driven off in the direction of Cromford following the incident, according to police.

Officers would like to speak with the driver of a small red car, which was in the area at the time, as they believe they may have information about the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police are investigating a road incident.

If you were the driver of the red car or have any other information, contact police quoting the name Detective Constable Lucy Irwin.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101