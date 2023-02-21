News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire motorist arrested and charged with drug-driving after being spotted by ‘eagle-eyed’ officer

A Derbyshire driver was arrested and charged after he failed a drugs test while behind the wheel.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Tuesday, February 21, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking proactive patrols around the town.

While in the area, officers received reports from Crimestoppers of a motorist potentially driving while under the influence of drugs.

An SNT spokesperson said that an “eagle-eyed officer” spotted the vehicle and stopped the driver – who failed a roadside drugs test.

The driver was charged following their arrest.
The motorist was arrested and later failed to provide a blood sample while in custody. They were charged and bailed to appear at court at a later date.