Derbyshire motorist arrested and charged with drug-driving after being spotted by ‘eagle-eyed’ officer

On Tuesday, February 21, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking proactive patrols around the town.

While in the area, officers received reports from Crimestoppers of a motorist potentially driving while under the influence of drugs.

An SNT spokesperson said that an “eagle-eyed officer” spotted the vehicle and stopped the driver – who failed a roadside drugs test.

The driver was charged following their arrest.