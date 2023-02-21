Derbyshire motorist arrested and charged with drug-driving after being spotted by ‘eagle-eyed’ officer
A Derbyshire driver was arrested and charged after he failed a drugs test while behind the wheel.
On Tuesday, February 21, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking proactive patrols around the town.
While in the area, officers received reports from Crimestoppers of a motorist potentially driving while under the influence of drugs.
An SNT spokesperson said that an “eagle-eyed officer” spotted the vehicle and stopped the driver – who failed a roadside drugs test.
READ THIS: Derbyshire man jailed for 20 weeks after assaulting officer and threatening to shoot his colleagues
The motorist was arrested and later failed to provide a blood sample while in custody. They were charged and bailed to appear at court at a later date.