Derbyshire motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures when pensioner pulled out on him, court hears

A motorcyclist was left with multiple fractures and two punctured lungs when a pensioner driver hit his bike pulling out of a Derbyshire road.
By Ben McVay
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 13:57 BST
The rider was thrown from his bike when driver Stephen Freeman, 74, exited a side road onto the A6 at Darley Dale on July 6, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop described how the injured motorcyclist performed an emergency stop, however the collision was “inevitable”.

As well as two punctured lungs he suffered fractures to his pelvis, broken bones to his back ribs and collar bone.

Driver Stephen Freeman, 74, pulled out on the motorcyclist from Greenaway Lane, Darley DaleDriver Stephen Freeman, 74, pulled out on the motorcyclist from Greenaway Lane, Darley Dale
Freeman’s solicitor said her client, who had no previous convictions, had a “stellar” previous driving record.

The defendant, of Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster, admitted causing serious injury by careless driving.

His case was adjourned for a probation report.