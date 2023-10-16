Derbyshire motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures when pensioner pulled out on him, court hears
The rider was thrown from his bike when driver Stephen Freeman, 74, exited a side road onto the A6 at Darley Dale on July 6, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.
Prosecutor Becky Allsop described how the injured motorcyclist performed an emergency stop, however the collision was “inevitable”.
As well as two punctured lungs he suffered fractures to his pelvis, broken bones to his back ribs and collar bone.
Freeman’s solicitor said her client, who had no previous convictions, had a “stellar” previous driving record.
The defendant, of Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster, admitted causing serious injury by careless driving.
His case was adjourned for a probation report.