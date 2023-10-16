Chesterfield pervert offered underaged “vulnerable” girl £20 for naked photo
Steven Walker, 26, told the young teen who the court heard had “learning difficulties” he “loved her” during a message on June 23, 2021.
Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how Walker, who suffered with learning difficulties himself, asked the girl if she wanted to see a photo of himself naked.
She said: “He sent it (the photo) to her and asked if she would send him a similar photo in return. She sent him one of her face.
"He said he wanted a photo of her without clothes on and said he was willing to pay £20. She was hesitant.”
Walker then sent further messages requesting the image, Ms Allsop added.
The court heard the young victim’s mother reported Walker to police after discovering the conversation.
Walker had no previous convictions, the court heard.
The defendant, of Chapel Road, Grassmoor, admitted attempting to pay for the sexual services of a girl aged 13-15, inciting underaged sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity with a child.
His case was sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence on November 6.