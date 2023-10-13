Cannabis-addicted Chesterfield man set fire to his flat causing evacuation, court hears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Carter, 53, set fire to cardboard in the hallway of his flat, barricading the door to prevent his rescue in a “suicide attempt” or “cry for help”, Derby Crown Court heard.

Three fire crews attended the blaze at the block of six flats at around 6.30pm on Birdholme’s Melling Close on March 10 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Sarah Allen said Carter was rescued by firefighters using a ladder through a window to his council flat.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Carter was jailed for three years

Other occupants in the building were evacuated and unharmed while damage to Carter’s Chesterfield Borough Council-owned property came to over £8,200

Carter was later arrested in hospital while receiving oxygen – where he told police: “I’m so sorry, I just wanted to have a new life.”

The court heard Carter had 21 previous convictions for 49 offences, including wounding, robbery and another previous arson incident in 2005 in which “multiple lives were endangered”.

Three fire crews attended the blaze at the block of six flats on Birdholme’s Melling Close on March 10 this year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His defence barrister Sonal Ahya said her client was suffering a cannabis dependency at the time of the fire, while “certain friends took advantage of his vulnerability”.

She added: “He was sleep-deprived and overall was incredibly depressed – throughout his life there have been a number of episodes of self-harm.”

Judge William Harbage KC told Carter: “The fire, fortunately, did not spread – there were other occupants there at home and they of course had to be evacuated.

"Their lives were endangered, clearly you were reckless about the lives of other people being endangered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I accept that it was more a suicide attempt or cry for help than malice towards other people.

"You have suffered from mental health issues for a while – you are clearly paranoid and hyper-vigilant when suffering from these issues.

"I am almost certain that this has not been helped by the fact you have abused cannabis for many years.

"You have been classed as high-risk to members of the public and the risk is unpredictable while you have mental health issues."

Carter, of Mellin Close, admitted arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.