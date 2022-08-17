Derbyshire milkman left ‘devastated’ after his van is stolen while he was making deliveries

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Colley is the owner of S.C Dairy – a family-run milk delivery business that he has built up over the last 12 years.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, August 17, Steven was making a delivery on Lightwood Road in Marsh Lane – outside of Eckington. He said that, as he was about to get back into his van, he was set upon by a thief who then stole the vehicle.

”I’m devastated to say that, whilst delivering early on in the round, somebody has forcefully jumped in my van and stolen it.

Anyone who has seen this van is urged to contact the police

“I had just delivered to a regular customer and was just about to get back into the van to make the next delivery, when a man wearing a balaclava approached unknowingly from behind and threw me to the floor. He then jumped into the van and started to drive off.

“Before he could do so I got up, half jumped through the drivers window and grabbed hold, to try my best to get him out. Despite my best efforts the man drove off in my van which is my business, livelihood and family income all in one.”

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a call just after midnight today (Wednesday, August 17) to reports that a man had been pushed and van stolen from Lightwood Road at Marsh Lane.

“It is believed the vehicle, a white Ford Transit, may have travelled into Sheffield. We would like to hear from any witnesses, anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area, or those with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help with enquiries.”

Steven has set up a GoFundMe – which can be found here – to help with the costs of purchasing a new van. He said he was reluctant to do so – but said he needed to be able to provide for his family.

“This is the absolute last resort I can think of, and any help would be so gratefully appreciated. All the funds raised will be used to get a replacement dairy vehicle to allow my business to continue, for all the customers who depend on my service, and to be able to continue to provide for my wife and young children.

“I thank you kindly for your time and any donations are hugely appreciated, I will forever be in your debts.”

The registration number of Steven’s van is LM11 EOC. If you have any information which could help with police enquiries, get in touch using the non-emergency details below, quoting reference number 22000476799:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101