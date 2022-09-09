Derbyshire maths teacher struck off for sexual abuse of female pupils
A Derbyshire maths teacher who groomed and sexually abused two female pupils has been banned from teahing in any school indefinitely.
Tobias Yates, 34, admitted numerous counts of sexual activity with a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images of a child.
He was also convicted of possession of extreme pornographic images and sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.
Derby Crown Court heard in March 2020 how Yates, jailed for 10 years and 6 months, demanded explicit photos of the girls and sexually touched one of them in a classroom.
A professional conduct panel described Yates’ behaviour as “coercive and manipulative in his relentless personal communications” with the students.
The panel wrote: “The offences involved Mr Yates’ pupils and the abuse of his teaching position, sometimes occurring within the classroom.
“The panel noted that a teacher’s behaviour that seeks to exploit their position of trust should be viewed very seriously in terms of its potential influence on pupils and be seen
as a possible threat to the public interest.”
Yates, who worked at Chellaston Academy for eight years, admitted 18 charges relating to the two girls.
The panel concluded that Yates was responsible for “the most serious sexual misconduct with children”.
They said Yates had “exploited their vulnerabilities, as well as the taking and possession of indecent images of children and the possession of extreme pornographic images”.
Yates was banned from teaching indefinitely - including any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.