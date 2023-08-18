Derbyshire man who murdered his wife after taking drugs purchased on the dark web jailed for life

Conrad Iyayi called police to the house in Oak Crescent, Littleover, shortly before 7.30am on February 6 last year – where he told the call handler that he had murdered his wife Katy Harris.

After his arrest, the 46-year-old then told officers that he could not remember what had happened after he had taken drugs he purchased on the dark web.

Iyayi was charged with murder on February 8 and continued to deny that he had murdered Ms Harris.

However, just two days into his trial at Derby Crown Court, he admitted his guilt.

Today, at the same court, he was jailed for life – and must serve a minimum of 18 years before he can be considered for release.

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw said: “Katy Harris was a much-loved mother, daughter, friend and teacher.

“Her death was a tragic loss of life for her loved ones, as well as the hundreds of students whose lives she had touched through her work as a teacher.

“Our thoughts today are with Katy’s family, in particular her three children who she loved so much. Their dignity and support for this investigation has been exemplary and I cannot thank them enough for the way they have conducted themselves throughout what has been an incredibly difficult 18 months.

“Conrad Iyayi deprived Katy of what should have been a long and happy life with her family and friends – and has provided no credible explanation as to what happened in that house on the night in question.