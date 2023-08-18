News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Derbyshire man who murdered his wife after taking drugs purchased on the dark web jailed for life

A husband who stabbed his wife to death in their Derbyshire home – after taking drugs he bought from the dark web – has been jailed for life.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:37 BST- 2 min read

Conrad Iyayi called police to the house in Oak Crescent, Littleover, shortly before 7.30am on February 6 last year – where he told the call handler that he had murdered his wife Katy Harris.

After his arrest, the 46-year-old then told officers that he could not remember what had happened after he had taken drugs he purchased on the dark web.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Iyayi was charged with murder on February 8 and continued to deny that he had murdered Ms Harris.

Iyayi has to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison before he can be considered for release.Iyayi has to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison before he can be considered for release.
Iyayi has to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison before he can be considered for release.
Most Popular

However, just two days into his trial at Derby Crown Court, he admitted his guilt.

Today, at the same court, he was jailed for life – and must serve a minimum of 18 years before he can be considered for release.

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw said: “Katy Harris was a much-loved mother, daughter, friend and teacher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Her death was a tragic loss of life for her loved ones, as well as the hundreds of students whose lives she had touched through her work as a teacher.

“Our thoughts today are with Katy’s family, in particular her three children who she loved so much. Their dignity and support for this investigation has been exemplary and I cannot thank them enough for the way they have conducted themselves throughout what has been an incredibly difficult 18 months.

READ THIS: Locked up this month in Derbyshire: Robbers, woman beaters and a child killer

“Conrad Iyayi deprived Katy of what should have been a long and happy life with her family and friends – and has provided no credible explanation as to what happened in that house on the night in question.

“I hope that seeing Iyayi behind bars will give all those affected the space to now start rebuilding their lives and allow them to focus on the memories of Katy – who will live on in the hearts of all she knew.”