Pictured here are criminals locked up for serious offences in Derbyshire in August.
They include woman beaters, robbers, a right-wing extremist, a bomb-making enthusiast, a child murderer and a drug dealer.
In one case, a Derbyshire man held a woman who he met in the pub hostage in her own home for five days.
1. Locked up this month in Derbyshire
Robbers, woman beaters, extremists, a child killer and a drug dealer Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Samuel Doyle
Doyle, 40, was jailed for three years for posting hateful vitriol on an online forum calling for the extermination of Jewish people. He also joked about killing members of the LGBTQI community and promoted Adolf Hitler.
Following Doyle’s arrest in February 2022 at his home in Highfield Road, Glossop, officers uncovered more evidence of his Extreme Right-Wing views. His house was adorned with Nazi flags and fridge magnets, fascist and racist manifestos and books, and a portrait of Hitler. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Owen Bush
Bush, 27, was jailed for over 11 years after holding a woman he met in a pub captive in her own flat, kicking and punching her and threatening her with a knife, for five days.
The sick Derby man took her keys and mobile phone, held a knife to her throat, threatened to cut her cat, and pulled her hair out. On one occasion he stamped on her face as well as kicking her and swinging punches at her. He forced her to take a bath with him and wash his hair and kept a knife at the side of the bed after making her sleep next to him.
Bush was arrested after leaving the address saying he needed to "sort some things out". Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Keavey Toal
Toal, 23, was jailed for two-and-a-half years for holding a knife to a taxi driver's throat and demanding money. She had previously handed her phone over to the driver as a guarantee of payment once she had reached her destination. However, after disappearing into some flats she returned with the blade and shouted "give me my phone back or I’ll stab you". After being told by the driver he had no money the 23-year-old, of William Street, Derby, fled the car. Photo: Derbyshire Police