3 . Owen Bush

Bush, 27, was jailed for over 11 years after holding a woman he met in a pub captive in her own flat, kicking and punching her and threatening her with a knife, for five days. The sick Derby man took her keys and mobile phone, held a knife to her throat, threatened to cut her cat, and pulled her hair out. On one occasion he stamped on her face as well as kicking her and swinging punches at her. He forced her to take a bath with him and wash his hair and kept a knife at the side of the bed after making her sleep next to him. Bush was arrested after leaving the address saying he needed to "sort some things out". Photo: Derbyshire Police