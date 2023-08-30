Derbyshire man travelled 150 miles to steal £15,000 van from the North East

Juleus Jaloskevuscusw stole a white Mercedes Sprinter van from outside an address in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, on August 9, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “It was a sophisticated theft, because he used a cloned or skeleton key.”

Jaloskevuscusw, of previous good character, was later arrested travelling northbound on the M1. The 21-year-old, of Valley Road, Shirebrook, admitted vehicle theft and driving without a licence or insurance.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He has gone from having no previous convictions to seeing the inside of a prison cell. I suspect the clang of prison gates will be a sufficient reminder. He was motivated financially. He hasn’t got a drug or an alcohol addiction.”