Derbyshire man travelled 150 miles to steal £15,000 van from the North East
Juleus Jaloskevuscusw stole a white Mercedes Sprinter van from outside an address in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, on August 9, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard
Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “It was a sophisticated theft, because he used a cloned or skeleton key.”
Jaloskevuscusw, of previous good character, was later arrested travelling northbound on the M1. The 21-year-old, of Valley Road, Shirebrook, admitted vehicle theft and driving without a licence or insurance.
Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He has gone from having no previous convictions to seeing the inside of a prison cell. I suspect the clang of prison gates will be a sufficient reminder. He was motivated financially. He hasn’t got a drug or an alcohol addiction.”
Jaloskevuscusw was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and given 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.