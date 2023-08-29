Police plea for witnesses after man attacked and robbed by gang in balaclavas in Derbyshire park

Two men were walking through Hall Leys Park in Matlock at around 11.45pm on Sunday, August 27, when one of them was allegedly assaulted by a group of men and his vape and phone were stolen. The phone was damaged and later returned.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on police bail.

Police would like to identify the rest of the group, which consisted of approximately five men or teenagers, all of whom were wearing dark coloured clothing and balaclavas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using the following methods and quoting reference number 23*533705.

