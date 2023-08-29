News you can trust since 1855
Police plea for witnesses after man attacked and robbed by gang in balaclavas in Derbyshire park

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in a park in Derbyshire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:49 BST

Two men were walking through Hall Leys Park in Matlock at around 11.45pm on Sunday, August 27, when one of them was allegedly assaulted by a group of men and his vape and phone were stolen. The phone was damaged and later returned.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on police bail.

Police would like to identify the rest of the group, which consisted of approximately five men or teenagers, all of whom were wearing dark coloured clothing and balaclavas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using the following methods and quoting reference number 23*533705.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page, Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact, Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or

Phone – call 101