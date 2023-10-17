A Derbyshire man spent “15 minutes” shouting at a recruitment agent over his sacking when he turned up at her office following the loss of his beloved dog.

Kevin Thompson, who had tattoos on his arms dedicated to the treasured lost pooch, told Chesterfield magistrates “that dog meant more to me than any other human being on earth”.

Thompson had attended the agent’s Ripley office on April 17 “spitting on the floor because he was so angry”, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said the 31-year-old defendant was furious after receiving phone calls from the agent asking him why he had not shown up for work.

Thompson was sentenced at Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Describing Thompson’s flare-up, Ms Allsop said: “She (the agent) had received a message from the company Mr Thompson was working for asking why he had not attended.

"She phoned him to ask why he had not turned up.

“He came into the consultancy and called her a c**** blonde bimbo and blamed her for losing his job.

"His face was bright red and he told her ‘if I kill myself it’s because of you – he was in the premises for 15 minutes and told (the victim) she should cut her wrists.”

The court heard the traumatised recruitment agent quit her job a few weeks later and had been left struggling with panic attacks.

Thompson, of Chestnut Avenue, Belper, who admitted threatening behaviour, had previous “similar” offences on his record, said Ms Allsop.

Addressing magistrates while representing himself in court, Thompson said: “I’m sorry, before I had that dog my life was all over the place.

"I changed how I live my life – it was my first sense of responsibility.”

Thompson said he was grieving the loss of the animal when the agent called and alleged she told him he should not be taking time off work.

Showing magistrates tattoos on his arms dedicated to the hound including paw prints, he added: “That dog meant more to me than any other human being on earth.”

Thompson was handed 12 weeks jail suspended for 12 months and a 15-day rehabilitation requirement.