Derbyshire man smashed up his late father’s car after his funeral, court hears
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael Singlewood, 42, was filmed striking the vehicle on Somercotes’ Welbeck Close after falling out with his sister at their father’s wake.
Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how Singlewood’s sister had fled the vigil to a friend’s home, where the defendant appeared three hours later.
Singlewood could be heard yelling “get her out here right now” as a neighbour and her three children looked on in shock.
During a police interview Singlewood told officers his relationship with his sister had deteriorated in the lead-up to the funeral and she had behaved like “an idiot”.
Solicitor Andrew Oldroyd said his client’s outburst had been a “one-off” and he had consumed a “not unsubstantial” amount of alcohol during his father’s wake.
Singlewood, of Outseats Drive, Alfreton, admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and threatening behaviour.
His case was adjourned for a probation report.