Derbyshire man sentenced for 25,000 indecent images of child sexual abuse

Robert Bell, 53, is thought to have downloaded the sick photos and videos during the 13-year period between 2007 and 2020 using file sharing software eMule.

Derby Crown Court heard deleted images recovered from Bell’s computers showed children as young as babies up to adolescents being raped and sexually abused by adults.

Nearly 5,000 of them were Category A - the most severe and damaging to the young victims featured.

Robert Bell, 53, is thought to have downloaded the sick photos and videos during the 13-year period between 2007 and 2020

Laura Pitman, prosecuting Bell, described how a police analysis of the defendant’s activity on eMule revealed search terms - too upsetting for publication - he used to find the pictures.

Ms Pitman said: “They were clearly indicative of someone looking to find indecent images of children.”

The prosecutor, describing Category B images found on Bell’s devices - of which there were 4,661 - told of “children no more than 18 months old - extremely young children - being abused by adults in the most graphic of ways”.

Police raided Bell’s Renishaw home on June 3, 2020, after reports that he was using the internet to download child pornography.

However the 53-year-old had already deleted the images.

During a police police interview Bell refused to hand over passwords to two seized computers - leading to a “full forensic examination” of the devices which recovered the files.

Later - in September 2021 - he admitted three counts of making indecent images.

The court heard Bell, of Stanier Way, Renishaw, had no previous convictions, while Jennifer Josephs, mitigating, described him as “a law-abiding, hardworking member of the community”.

Ms Josephs said since his arrest Bell had been seeking help through a course provided by child protection charity the Lucy Faithfull Foundation which he had found “very helpful”.

Judge Robert Egbuna told Bell: “Prior to your arrest you would have been described as a man of good character.

“But when police attended your address you had been downloading indecent images of children between 2007 and 2020 - so you cannot be put forward as someone of good character.

“You had been downloading 24,760 indecent images of children aged from 12 months old to four years and going on to adolescents.

“A delay was caused by your failure to provide pins and passwords despite police requests - you could have assisted but you chose not to.

“Your offending took place over a long period of time - you clearly must have known what you were doing was illegal.”

However the judge suspended a 20-month jailed term for two years, as rehabilitation in custody would be minimal.

He also noted Bell suffered from multiple sclerosis and that the illness would cause “difficulties” in custody.

Bell was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

He was also ordered to take part in a 43-day sexual offender groupwork programme and 55 rehabilitation activity days.

He was handed 150 hours unpaid work and court costs of £400.