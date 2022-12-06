Derbyshire man punched neighbour in face when Facebook row boiled over

Mark Clay, 58, caused a cut to the complainant’s lip with the blow during a confrontation at Mansfield Road, Clowne, on August 14.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard there had been an “exchange” of Facebook messages before the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Rebecca Williamson said Clay turned up at the complainant’s address accusing him of “hitting his daughter”, which the complainant denied.

Mark Clay, 58, caused a cut to the complainant’s lip with the blow during a confrontation at Mansfield Road, Clowne, on August 14

She said: “The victim was pushed and then punched to the face, which caused a cut to the left side of the victim’s lip.

"It was a spur of the moment offence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clay had three previous convictions of some age – including assaults in 1982 and 1990 and a public order offence, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His solicitor David Gittins said: “The most recent assault was 32 years ago – the complainant and the defendant have known each other for some time.

"There’s animosity on both sides and it’s far to say they don’t get on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gittins added that – Clay was “really annoyed with himself” as he was a carer for his partner who has chronic fatigue syndrome.

A magistrate told Clay: “It was almost idiotic of you to get involved in this fracas in the first place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad