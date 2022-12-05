Chesterfield woman’s Alsatian sank teeth into 14-year-old cyclist’s leg, court hears

Patricia Williamson’s dog suffered with “anxiety” about cyclists after being hit by a bike when she was a puppy.

Prosecutor Rebecca Williamson described how on April 29 the boy was riding along Clowne Greenway - a reclaimed former railway track between Clowne and Woodthorpe.

She said: “He noticed two dogs in the area - he described seeing them out of nowhere and one dog coming towards him and biting him at the bottom of his left leg.

Patricia Williamson’s hound suffered with “anxiety” about cyclists after being hit by a bike when she was a puppy - image for illustrative purposes only

“The bite punctured the skin, causing it to bleed.”

The court heard the defendant Patricia Williamson, 63, was “apologetic straightaway” and “put the dog back under control.”

Although the dog was not on a lead at the time, it was wearing a head collar, the court heard.

Prosecutor Ms Williamson added: “She explained the dog didn't like bikes because it was hit by one when it was a puppy.”

The young cyclist was taken to hospital where the bite - which was understood not to be serious - was treated.

A solicitor representing Ms Williamson said there had been no other incidents with the five-year-old female German Shepherd.

She added that Ms Williamson had seven grandchildren, who regularly “interacted” with the dog causing no problems.

A magistrate told Williamson: “A young child was injured and the dog was off the lead at the time - this caused significant injuries to a young person.

“However we have heard the dog is by and large a family pet and there have been no issues in the past.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and you were mortified by the effects of it.”

Williamson, of Marshfield Grove, Staveley, admitted being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

She was handed a contingency destruction order in relation to the dog - that she should be muzzled and on a lead at all times while in public.