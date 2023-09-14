Derbyshire man jailed after theft from motor vehicle – as police issue advice on keeping your car safe
Christopher Howell was found guilty of theft from a motor vehicle at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Friday, September 8.
The 35-year-old, of High Street, Heanor, committed the offence in the Somercotes area and was charged within 12 hours of the incident taking place.
Howell received a 12 week custodial sentence and was also ordered to pay compensation.
Officers have issued advice to Derbyshire residents to help them keep their vehicles safe from criminals.
A Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “We want to take this opportunity to remind local residents of the importance of securing your vehicles to prevent them being an easy target for criminals.
“Locking your vehicle, even when filling up or parked on your drive, greatly reduces the possibility of it being targeted by an opportunist thief. Even if you have locked your vehicle, check you haven’t left any windows or the sunroof open.
“It’s always advisable to avoid parking in dark and secluded areas. It’s worth an extra five or ten-minute walk if it means your vehicle is left in a well-lit and busier street.
“Your mobile phone, coins for the car park, sunglasses, packs of medication or other items that can earn quick cash are irresistible to the opportunist thief. Remember, the cost of replacing a window is often much more than that of what’s stolen. And it should go without saying that wallets, handbags, purses and credit cards should never be left in an unattended vehicle.”