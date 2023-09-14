Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christopher Howell was found guilty of theft from a motor vehicle at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Friday, September 8.

The 35-year-old, of High Street, Heanor, committed the offence in the Somercotes area and was charged within 12 hours of the incident taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howell received a 12 week custodial sentence and was also ordered to pay compensation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents were advised to avoid parking in dark or secluded areas.

Officers have issued advice to Derbyshire residents to help them keep their vehicles safe from criminals.

A Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “We want to take this opportunity to remind local residents of the importance of securing your vehicles to prevent them being an easy target for criminals.

“Locking your vehicle, even when filling up or parked on your drive, greatly reduces the possibility of it being targeted by an opportunist thief. Even if you have locked your vehicle, check you haven’t left any windows or the sunroof open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always advisable to avoid parking in dark and secluded areas. It’s worth an extra five or ten-minute walk if it means your vehicle is left in a well-lit and busier street.