Police investigate multiple incidents of criminal damage in Derbyshire town
Officers are investigating numerous incidents of criminal damage across a Derbyshire town.
Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports concerning criminal damage across the town.
These incidents include damage to a wooden bridge in Leabrook Valley, behind the Civic Centre rear car park, and damage to a sign on Sindelfingen Park, Dronfield Woodhouse.
Those with information are asked to contact the SNT by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] – quoting reference number 23*570191 (bridge) or 23*570427 (sign).