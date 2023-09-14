News you can trust since 1855
Police investigate multiple incidents of criminal damage in Derbyshire town

Officers are investigating numerous incidents of criminal damage across a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 09:56 BST
Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports concerning criminal damage across the town.

These incidents include damage to a wooden bridge in Leabrook Valley, behind the Civic Centre rear car park, and damage to a sign on Sindelfingen Park, Dronfield Woodhouse.

Those with information are asked to contact the SNT by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] – quoting reference number 23*570191 (bridge) or 23*570427 (sign).