Derbyshire man jailed after “terrifying” knifepoint robbery at Sainsbury’s store
Andrew Robinson of Oversetts Road, Newhall, Swadlincote, was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Friday, March 15 2024.
Robinson, who had been wearing a balaclava, entered the store on High Street, Newhall, Swadlincote, at around 9.15pm on Wednesday, February 14 2024.
He threatened staff with a knife and demanded cash, cigarettes and tobacco – which he stole from the store along with a scanner.
Robinson was arrested the following day, (Thursday, February 15) after he was identified from his description.
Police officers attended his address and found items taken from the store around his property, and he was subsequently charged with robbery.
Staff at the store were not physically hurt during the robbery. However, one member of staff described feeling shaken during the incident, but felt they needed to remain calm as they were worried they may have antagonised Robinson further.
Temporary Detective Constable Chelsea Millichip, who was the officer in the case, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff at the store. Their bravery and composure under such stressful circumstances are commendable.
“We hope that this sentence sends a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated, and offenders will be brought to justice.”