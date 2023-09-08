Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Knighton, of Critchley Street in Ilkeston, has been jailed for three years after admitting charges of burglary and theft.

It comes after Knighton, 43, crept into the bedroom of an 85-year-old woman while she slept and stole a number of belongings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knighton entered the property at around 1.30am and stayed inside for two hours – stealing two TVs, a tablet device, cans of salmon, a locket, and bank cards among other items.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Knighton has been jailed for three years

The theft wasn’t discovered until the victim woke in the morning and found a large bread knife at the top of her stairs. Fearing someone might still be in her property, the woman rang police and hid in her bedroom until officers arrived.

READ THIS: Man charged with theft of peregrine falcon eggs

In a victim impact statement, the woman told Derby Crown Court that the crime had affected her emotionally and financially.

She said: “I have been left feeling scared in my own home, to the point that I have been to stay with my son immediately after the burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The thought that someone had been into my room whilst I slept made me feel very unsafe and I feel unnerved because of this.

“They have taken the only two televisions in my address which I used everyday as I live on my own.

“They have also taken my Samsung Galaxy tablet device. I used this to speak with my daughter via video call as she currently lives in Australia. This was my only means of actually seeing my daughter and this has been taken away.”

Knighton had also carried out a number of other burglaries and shop thefts in Ilkeston throughout March and April: stealing garden tools, cash, and Manchester United memorabilia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Natalie Morton, from Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “Having your home burgled is such a massive invasion of privacy so Knighton’s crimes will have had a long-lasting impact on the victims.