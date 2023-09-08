News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire man jailed after stealing from pensioner as she slept

A man armed with a bread knife crept into the bedroom of a sleeping pensioner and stole canned salmon, bank cards, and two TVs.
By Oliver McManus
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:16 BST
Andrew Knighton, of Critchley Street in Ilkeston, has been jailed for three years after admitting charges of burglary and theft.

It comes after Knighton, 43, crept into the bedroom of an 85-year-old woman while she slept and stole a number of belongings.

Knighton entered the property at around 1.30am and stayed inside for two hours – stealing two TVs, a tablet device, cans of salmon, a locket, and bank cards among other items.

Andrew Knighton has been jailed for three yearsAndrew Knighton has been jailed for three years
Andrew Knighton has been jailed for three years
The theft wasn’t discovered until the victim woke in the morning and found a large bread knife at the top of her stairs. Fearing someone might still be in her property, the woman rang police and hid in her bedroom until officers arrived.

In a victim impact statement, the woman told Derby Crown Court that the crime had affected her emotionally and financially.

She said: “I have been left feeling scared in my own home, to the point that I have been to stay with my son immediately after the burglary.

“The thought that someone had been into my room whilst I slept made me feel very unsafe and I feel unnerved because of this.

“They have taken the only two televisions in my address which I used everyday as I live on my own.

“They have also taken my Samsung Galaxy tablet device. I used this to speak with my daughter via video call as she currently lives in Australia. This was my only means of actually seeing my daughter and this has been taken away.”

Knighton had also carried out a number of other burglaries and shop thefts in Ilkeston throughout March and April: stealing garden tools, cash, and Manchester United memorabilia.

PC Natalie Morton, from Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “Having your home burgled is such a massive invasion of privacy so Knighton’s crimes will have had a long-lasting impact on the victims.

"I’m pleased he is now behind bars and hope that it helps the victims to begin to move on.”