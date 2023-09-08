A man has been charged with disturbing the nest of a Peregrine falcon

Officers arrested a man after receiving reports that eggs had been removed from a peregrine falcon nest at Bolsover Moor Quarry.

Christopher Wheeldon, of Lime Grove in Darley Dale, has been charged with two rural crime offences: disturbing the nesting site of a wild bird and taking the eggs of a wild bird.

The 34 year old has been released on bail and is due to appear in court on October 16th.

