Ruben Francis, of Osmaston Park Road, was found guilty of unlawfully and maliciously wounding a man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The incident occurred at around 11.00pm on July 2 2022 – at the Ye Olde Spa Inn pub on Abbey Street, Derby.

Police were alerted to the incident by ambulance crews just before 11.10pm. The victim and his brother had only been in the pub approximately a minute and a half when the attack happened.

Francis was jailed after appearing in court earlier this month.

CCTV footage from the bar showed Francis lunging forward and smashing a glass in the victim’s face. The victim staggered back and fell to the floor at the back of the room.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries – including deep cuts around his eye.

The victim was taken to hospital and spent time in the intensive care unit due to the seriousness of his injuries. He has suffered a complete loss of sight in his left eye and other long-term complications.

Francis, who was not known to his victim, had left the bar before police arrived – but was later identified as part of enquiries by officers and through CCTV footage from the bar.

Detective Constable Tom Dawson, the officer in the case, said: “This was a horrific attack on a young man who was enjoying a night out. The severity of the injuries has had a profound impact on the victim’s life, leaving him in pain, unable to sleep, and feeling scared to go out. Our thoughts remain with him as he continues to recover from this traumatic experience.

“Violence has no place in our licenced premises and is completely unacceptable. This case is an example of how we will work to ensure those involved in this type of behaviour will be found and brought to justice.”