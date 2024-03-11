Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The blaze, started, by Blake Parry, also caused over £26,000 worth of damage to the property, in Alison Close, Chaddesden.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident on Friday August 4, 2023, and investigations found it had been started deliberately after something was thrown through the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately, the person who lived in the property was out at the time of the incident, however a cat that was in the property, died due to the fire.

Parry was found guilty after a trial at Derby Crown Court.

Parry had messaged the victim to tell them their property was on fire but police investigations found that it was Parry who had started the fire after having an argument with the occupant earlier that day. The 21-year-old, of Ripon Crescent, Derby, was subsequently arrested and charged with arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

He was convicted of the charge by a jury at Derby Crown Court on Friday, March 1 and remanded in custody. He will be sentenced on Friday, May 10.

Detective Staff Investigator Johanna Rosser, who led the investigation, said: “Parry's recklessness on this evening caused both a substantial amount of damage and the tragic death of a beloved pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had little regard for who was in the flat, or any neighbouring properties. He tried to cover his tracks by alerting the victim but significant damage had already been done.