Derbyshire man found guilty of rape after “horrific incident” where victim was attacked and strangled

A Derbyshire man who left a woman fearing she would die at his hands during a terrifying attack has been found guilty of rape.

Habib Khan lured the woman into a block of flats in Derby in the early hours of November 10, 2022. While in the stairwell of the flats, Khan grabbed her and raped her – as well as strangling her – making her think she was going to die.

He then stole her bag which contained her bank card, house keys and around £15, before leaving the scene.

The woman reported the incident to Derbyshire Police immediately, which allowed officers to secure vital forensic evidence that led to his arrest. Khan was subsequently charged with rape, assault by penetration, intentional strangulation and theft. DNA samples taken from the woman matched Khan, helping to provide key evidence that he was the man who had raped her.

The trial took place at Derby Crown Court.

The 22-year-old, of Moyne Gardens, Derby, denied the offences and told the court the sex had been consensual, but a jury unanimously found him guilty on Friday, December 8 after a trial at Derby Crown Court. He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced in January.

Detective Constable Michael Verdi, who led the investigation, said: “This was an horrific incident where a woman walking home from a night out was attacked by a complete stranger.

“Khan violated this woman in the worst possible way, assaulted her and then stole her personal belongings. She has now been left to deal with the effects of what he did to her on that day, leaving her with both mental and emotional trauma, not to mention the physical injuries he inflicted upon her.

“Her bravery throughout this case has been commendable and I hope that knowing Khan has been convicted and is facing a lengthy prison sentence can help her to move on from this devastating ordeal.

“I’d also encourage anyone who has been a victim of rape or sexual assault to come forward and speak to us. It doesn’t matter how long ago the offence took place, we will listen, support you and work to bring those responsible to justice.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence please reach out for help and support.

There is a Rape and Sexual Assault reporting tool on the Derbyshire Police website. You can report something that's happened to you, or to someone else, and the link can be found here. You can report anonymously, without having to give your details.

If you have been affected by a similar crime, whether recent or non-recent, and would like some support you can contact SV2 – a Derbyshire based organisation who support victims of sexual violence.

You can contact them online here or via their advice line 01773 746 115 (open 8.00am - 5.00pm), regardless of whether you wish to report an incident to police.

Alternatively, you can contact the force using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact