Derbyshire man found guilty of attempted murder after "frenzied attack" on partner
Peter Krok, 20, had been watching television at a house in Normanton on December 21 last year when he launched the unprovoked attack on Neil Swain.
Armed with a knife, he started slashing and stabbing the victim’s head and face – the first blow puncturing Mr Swain’s eyeball. Krok then struck him with an ashtray before fleeing the property.
Detective Constable Emma Archer, who led the investigation for Derbyshire Police, said: “For reasons only he knows, Peter Krok launched a frenzied attack on someone who trusted him completely.
“The victim’s injuries were extremely serious and it is only by chance that he was not killed that day. The longer-term impact on Mr Swain cannot be understated.
“I’m pleased with the verdict and hope that it provides some comfort to the victim, knowing that his attacker will now face justice for his actions.”
Mr Swain was treated by paramedics at the scene, in Fleet Street, Derby, and was taken to hospital but his injured eye could not be saved.
After the attack, Krok went on the run for three weeks. He was finally apprehended on January 8 this year.
Krok, of Glengary Way, denied the charge of attempted murder but was found guilty by a jury at Derby Crown Court following a three-day trial last week. He is now due back in court to be sentenced in September.