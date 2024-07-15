Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire man who stabbed his partner in the eye during a frenzied attack just before Christmas has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Krok, 20, had been watching television at a house in Normanton on December 21 last year when he launched the unprovoked attack on Neil Swain.

Armed with a knife, he started slashing and stabbing the victim’s head and face – the first blow puncturing Mr Swain’s eyeball. Krok then struck him with an ashtray before fleeing the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Emma Archer, who led the investigation for Derbyshire Police, said: “For reasons only he knows, Peter Krok launched a frenzied attack on someone who trusted him completely.

Peter Krok was found guilty of attempted murder at Derby Crown Court last week.

“The victim’s injuries were extremely serious and it is only by chance that he was not killed that day. The longer-term impact on Mr Swain cannot be understated.

“I’m pleased with the verdict and hope that it provides some comfort to the victim, knowing that his attacker will now face justice for his actions.”

Mr Swain was treated by paramedics at the scene, in Fleet Street, Derby, and was taken to hospital but his injured eye could not be saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the attack, Krok went on the run for three weeks. He was finally apprehended on January 8 this year.

Krok, of Glengary Way, denied the charge of attempted murder but was found guilty by a jury at Derby Crown Court following a three-day trial last week. He is now due back in court to be sentenced in September.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.