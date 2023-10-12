Derbyshire man endured months of bullying before fracturing workmate’s eye socket

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hayden Watson approached his victim as he clocked off from work in an Alfreton masonry firm and hit him from behind, on February 28, last year, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Watson dragged him to the floor and punched him around 20 times with both fists, leaving him with a fractured eye socket, a lacerated cheek and unable to close his jaw properly.

Daniel Scothern, mitigating, said Watson, who was 20 at the time with no previous convictions, was disgusted with himself after seeing CCTV footage of the attack for the first time on Thursday morning.

Nottingham Crown Court.

He said Watson had known his victim since the age of 14, helped him get a job at the firm and would give him lifts to work, as well as playing together for Amber Valley Rugby Club. But their friendship ended after accusations were made on a night out.

“Mr Watson did the right thing and raised it with management and they were kept separate,” said Mr Scothern, but his victim continued to goad him for six months and Watson handed in his notice.

“It’s an isolated incident and out-of-character, “ he said. “He made full and frank admissions in police interview. He has never sought to shy away from accepting responsibility.”

Watson, now 22, of Outram Court, Ripley, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm at Chesterfield Magistrates Court, in December 2022.

On Thursday Judge Steven Coupland told him: “There had been a previous falling-out. You tried to deal with it properly and in a grown-up way. He didn’t deal with things in the right way. He was a bully and tried to needle you and wind you up.”

He said the offence carries a potential prison sentence of up to 18 months, but added it was “totally out of character and I am quite satisfied you won’t do it again. He noted the long time it has taken for the case to get to court and Watson’s “obvious remorse.”