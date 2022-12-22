Stefan Biddle, 45, blew a sample of 113 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath following the December 4 collision on Shirebrook’s Main Street.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard “calm and compliant” Biddle was found trapped in the car by a passing paramedic and later arrested.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett told magistrates the defendant admitted going to the pub at 4pm to watch England take on Senegal – around seven hours before the accident.

The crash happened on Main Street, Shirebrook

He said: “He had eight or nine pints of lager but didn’t feel that drunk when he left the match.

"It was too cold to walk and he decided to drive the short journey home – he collided with railings and the car overturned.

"He was stuck but a paramedic happened to be passing by and gave him assistance.

"He admitted it was a stupid thing to do – he was upset and remorseful during the interview.”

Kirsty Sargent, Biddle’s solicitor, said her client had made “no excuses” for the offence.

She said: “He fell on his sword and accepted it entirely. He made a stupid decision.”

Biddle, of Harebell Drive, Shirebrook, admitted drink driving.

He was handed a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work and a 26-month driving ban.