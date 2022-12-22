Derbyshire man crashed car after “8 or 9” pints during England World Cup game
A north Derbyshire man’s car ended up on its side during a crash after he downed “eight or nine” pints of lager while watching an England match at the pub, a court heard.
Stefan Biddle, 45, blew a sample of 113 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath following the December 4 collision on Shirebrook’s Main Street.
Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard “calm and compliant” Biddle was found trapped in the car by a passing paramedic and later arrested.
Prosecutor Neil Hollett told magistrates the defendant admitted going to the pub at 4pm to watch England take on Senegal – around seven hours before the accident.
He said: “He had eight or nine pints of lager but didn’t feel that drunk when he left the match.
"It was too cold to walk and he decided to drive the short journey home – he collided with railings and the car overturned.
"He was stuck but a paramedic happened to be passing by and gave him assistance.
"He admitted it was a stupid thing to do – he was upset and remorseful during the interview.”
Kirsty Sargent, Biddle’s solicitor, said her client had made “no excuses” for the offence.
She said: “He fell on his sword and accepted it entirely. He made a stupid decision.”
Biddle, of Harebell Drive, Shirebrook, admitted drink driving.
He was handed a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work and a 26-month driving ban.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.