Derbyshire man claimed cocaine found in drug bust was a sore tooth cure

Dylan Collins, 27, was found to be in possession of £35-worth of the class A drug when police searched his home.

They also uncovered weighing scales and a small amount of cannabis.

However prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court Collins told police during an interview that a friend had given him the cocaine “to rub on a sore tooth”.

Dylan Collins, 27, told police he used scales found at his home to measure drugs while self-medicating

“He said he used the scales to measure drugs while self-medicating,” Ms Allsop added.

Collins’ solicitor David Gittins told magistrates Collins had admitted the offence 11 months ago - at the time of his arrest on December 11, last year.

Speaking about the cannabis find, Mr Gittins said Collins used the class B drug to manage a health condition he suffered with called conduct disorder - which occasionally caused verbal outbursts.

Collins, of Bruner Avenue, Shirebrook, was handed a six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £22 victim surcharge.