Chesterfield driver hospitalised biker with “misjudged” turn, court hears

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard the biker collided with the Toyota Avensis while he was on his way to work.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told the court “the next thing he knew there was a flash and a shock”, followed by “pain”.

Magistrates were told the Toyota’s driver Shaukat Hayat, 43, was turning right from Newbold Road when he “misjudged” the turn.

When police arrived at the scene at around 10pm on August 20 Hayat said he had seen the bike approaching but turned into the junction - thinking he “could do it in time”.

Ms Allsop, describing the crash’s aftermath, said after coming around the motorcyclist “dragged” himself to a nearby wall with what he thought was a grazed knee.

However, after being rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre - where he remained for nearly two weeks - it was discovered that he had internal bleeding and a broken pelvis.

In a victim statement read out in court magistrates heard he would never ride a motorbike again and suffered flashbacks.

The court heard Hayat was with his wife buying nappies for their new baby - however he stopped and called an ambulance at the scene.

In a letter of apology to the victim read out in court Hayak wrote: “I want to express my deepest apologies for the pain and trauma that was caused by the crash on Newbold Road.

“My wife is currently experiencing postnatal depression and struggles to sleep.

“I thought I could turn onto Highfield Road but I misjudged it - I’m still in shock and I and my wife are really concerned about your physical and psychological recovery.”

Hayak, of Hasland Road, Chesterfield, admitted driving without due care and attention.

A magistrate told him: “This is a horrible situation to be in, isn’t it.”

He was fined £235 and his licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

The defendant, who had no previous convictions, was also made to pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.