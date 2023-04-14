Derbyshire man charged with three offences after pair allegedly assaulted and robbed
A Derbyshire man was charged with three offences this week after an alleged robbery.
The incident occurred at around 2.30pm on April 9, when two men walking along Swinburne Street, Derby.
The pair alleged that they were approached by a man who demanded they emptied their pockets before assaulting them.
Jardslaw Rola has been charged with assault with intent to commit robbery, assault by beating and possession of a class B drug.
The 30-year-old, of Swinburne Street, Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on April 11 – and was remanded in custody.
Investigations are ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with any information.
If you can help, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*213389:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.