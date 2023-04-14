Derbyshire man charged with three offences after pair allegedly assaulted and robbed

The incident occurred at around 2.30pm on April 9, when two men walking along Swinburne Street, Derby.

The pair alleged that they were approached by a man who demanded they emptied their pockets before assaulting them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jardslaw Rola has been charged with assault with intent to commit robbery, assault by beating and possession of a class B drug.

Rola was remanded into custody after appearing in court this week.

The 30-year-old, of Swinburne Street, Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on April 11 – and was remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigations are ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with any information.

If you can help, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*213389:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101