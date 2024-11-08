Derbyshire man charged with several offences after collision that left pedestrian with serious injuries
The incident occurred at 11.30am on Wednesday, November 6 – and saw a green BMW collide with a pedestrian after officers attempted to stop the car.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries – but they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“A man in 30s was arrested and charged with a number of offences. Sohail Afzal was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving whilst disqualified, criminal damage and driving without insurance.
The 33-year-old, of Burton Road, Derby, was remanded in police custody and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, November 7). He was further remanded to prison and will appear at court at a later date.