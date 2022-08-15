Police were called to Dale Road, Matlock, at around 8pm on Friday (12 August) where a teenage boy was found with serious injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the neck.
Officers then attended a property in nearby Matlock Bath where a man was arrested after initially refusing to leave the property.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
17 photos show parched fields, dwindling rivers and barren reservoirs across Derbyshire – as drought is officially declared
-
2
Harry Styles spotted with girlfriend Olivia Wilde on Derbyshire’s Chatsworth Estate
-
3
Derbyshire's poshest village is named among England's most desirable places to live for second year running
-
4
Derbyshire man charged with attempted murder after reported stabbing
-
5
Police concerned for safety of missing Chesterfield man
On Sunday,, James Hill, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath, was charged with the following alleged offences: attempt murder, threats to kill, false imprisonment, possession of a knife in public., arson with intent to endanger life, affray, two counts of criminal damage and four counts of common assault of an emergency worker
The 29-year-old was remanded to prison and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today.
The victim of the stabbing remains in hospital with what are described as life changing injuries.
Officers remain keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help with their investigation – in particular anyone with footage that may have captured the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below method, including reference 22*468836:
Facebook – send a private message to our Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form
Phone – call us on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.