Police were called to Dale Road, Matlock, at around 8pm on Friday (12 August) where a teenage boy was found with serious injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the neck.

Officers then attended a property in nearby Matlock Bath where a man was arrested after initially refusing to leave the property.

The man has been charged with a number of alleged offences

On Sunday,, James Hill, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath, was charged with the following alleged offences: attempt murder, threats to kill, false imprisonment, possession of a knife in public., arson with intent to endanger life, affray, two counts of criminal damage and four counts of common assault of an emergency worker

The 29-year-old was remanded to prison and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today.

The victim of the stabbing remains in hospital with what are described as life changing injuries.

Officers remain keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help with their investigation – in particular anyone with footage that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below method, including reference 22*468836:

