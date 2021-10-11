Derbyshire man charged with attempted murder after couple sprayed with petrol

Officers were called to an address in George Street, Mansfield, at around 10.25pm on September 30, after receiving reports of a man and woman being sprayed with petrol from a water gun and being threatened with a lighter.

MORE CRIME NEWS: Suspected Chesterfield dealer tried to hide Class A drugs in his mouth

Kevin Costello, 26, of Cranmer Street, Long Eaton, has now been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Police.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on October 8, and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 5.

Detective Sergeant David Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victims but thankfully no one was reported to have any injuries.

“We understand that incidents like this can be incredibly worrying for members of the public but the people involved are all known to each other.”

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 745 of September 30.