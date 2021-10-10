Suspected Chesterfield dealer tried to hide Class A drugs in his mouth

A Ford Fiesta, which has been linked to the supply of Class A drugs in the town, was spotted and boxed in by officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit, the North Derbyshire Serious Organised Crime Unit and the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, an officer from the road crime unit said: “Driver immediately throws wraps of suspected drugs into his mouth risking his own life and the livelihood of the officers. Selfish.”

“Arrested and taken to hospital where more wraps found in his trousers,” the tweet read.

The Ford Fiesta was boxed in and stopped in Chesterfield on Sunday morning.

“Happy to sell Class A drugs on the streets but not happy to face the consequences, allegedly.”

Alongside pictures of the vehicle, which appears to have a smashed passenger window, the officer also tweeted a picture of the Fiesta’s messy interior.