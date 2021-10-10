Suspected Chesterfield dealer tried to hide Class A drugs in his mouth

A suspected dealer was taken to hospital after putting drug wraps in his mouth when armed police officers swooped on him in Chesterfield.

By Tim Cunningham
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 12:39 pm

A Ford Fiesta, which has been linked to the supply of Class A drugs in the town, was spotted and boxed in by officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit, the North Derbyshire Serious Organised Crime Unit and the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, an officer from the road crime unit said: “Driver immediately throws wraps of suspected drugs into his mouth risking his own life and the livelihood of the officers. Selfish.”

“Arrested and taken to hospital where more wraps found in his trousers,” the tweet read.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Ford Fiesta was boxed in and stopped in Chesterfield on Sunday morning.

“Happy to sell Class A drugs on the streets but not happy to face the consequences, allegedly.”

Alongside pictures of the vehicle, which appears to have a smashed passenger window, the officer also tweeted a picture of the Fiesta’s messy interior.

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.