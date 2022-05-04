Derbyshire man charged with assault after late night brawl which saw victim knocked out

Santinne Traynor, 26, of Park Drive, Ilkeston, has been charged with assault by beating, affray and possession of cannabis.

This is following a brawl which took place on St James’ Street, Nottingham at around 3.00am on Sunday, May 1.

One of the victims suffered injuries to his eyebrow and lip, requiring stitches, and was left unconscious.

Santinne Traynor, from Ilkeston, will appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court along with two others.

Two other suspects have been charged in connection with the incident. Leshae Traynor, 25, of Brindley Road, Bilborough, has been charged with wounding with intent, affray and possession of a knife in a public place.

Dominic Furniss, 25, of Skipton Circus, Bakersfield, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

All three are set to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Detective Sergeant Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As highlighted in this instance we will continue to work relentlessly, day and night, to tackle and reduce violence on our streets.

“These kinds of offences are treated extremely seriously by the force and we will always do everything we can to quickly apprehend suspects.