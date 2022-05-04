Nottingham Crown Court.

Joseph Jones's ex 'decided not to tell him about her brother-in-law's birthday party at a pub in Ripley because she thought he would cause trouble, said prosecutor Stuart Lody.

"Her fears were well-founded," he said because Jones, aged 31, became so 'obstreperous and aggressive for no reason' the party had to be abandoned.

Jones, who 'preferred to indulge his addictions to cocaine and crack cocaine, rather than behave responsibly,' followed the woman to her sister-in-law's home where 'he caused a ruckus.'

Back at his ex's home he smashed out the windows in her car, every ground-floor window and the glass in every interior door with the hammer, cutting himself in the process and splashing his own blood around the property.

"The whole family were absolutely terrified," said Mr Lody. Jones threatened his ex's 18-year-old son with the hammer, but the disturbance awoke a police officer who lived nearby.

"He tried to entice the defendant away, feeling he would cause her harm," but Jones flicked his own blood into the officer's face before he was arrested.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has previous convictions for criminal damage, 'social misbehaviour,' and battery.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said the on-off four-year relationship with the mother-of-two had been Jones's first, and 'he felt he could provide some kind of support and stability.'

He described the defendant as hard-working and references said he was 'caring, kind and generous.'

"He has got a lot to learn about relationships,” Mr Johnson said, adding that the defendant wanted to apologise to everyone concerned.

Jones, of Shirley Road, Ripley, pleaded guilty to burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

On Friday Judge Stuart Rafferty QC commended the officer and said Jones ‘petulantly, intentionally and maliciously destroyed that woman’s home.’

"You should, as you profess you are, be thoroughly ashamed,” he said. “"That lady’s life will, in all probability, never be the same again. You caused significant damage and significant economic loss. She will never feel safe and comfortable in her own home.”