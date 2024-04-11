Derbyshire man caught with over 750 indecent images of children as young as eight
Christopher Alliss, 35, was arrested at work after police executed a search warrant on April 27, 2022.
Derby Crown Court heard three devices were seized from Alliss, on them officers discovered 166 of the most serious category A images, along with 237 category B and 353 category C. Children shown were aged between 8 and 10 years old, the court heard.
A prosecutor described how, during his police interview, Alliss initially claimed he viewed the pictures for the “shock factor”. However he later admitted having taken “sexual gratification” from them and handed over all pin numbers for the devices.
Alliss, of Mansfield Road, Hilltown, Bolsover, admitted making indecent photographs of a child. He was handed eight months jail suspended for two years with 150 hours unpaid work, a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a Horizon sex offenders programme.