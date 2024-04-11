Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Ashbourne, Derby and High Peak
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hope Wilderspin, 24, of Ilam Moor Lane, Ilam, Ashbourne: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £700 court costs.
Joseph McCausland, 39, of Twyford Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
Zoe Slack, 38, of Walbrook Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine.
Ryan Adams, 19, of Central Walk, Brimington: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed four-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Brendan Cavanagh, 46, of Gerard Street North, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Operational period extended by three months, handed £60 costs.
Lee Harrison, 40, of Uttoxeter New Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine.
Anthony Jupp, 34, of Brunswick Street, Pilsley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Michael Miller, 43, of Abbey Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.
Jacek Chrzesijanski, 40, of Matthew Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 10 hours unpaid work and £60 costs.
Lucy Dykes, 48, of Wellington Street, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Yasar Hussain, 36, of Rose Hill Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Reece Smith, 28, of Aldwich, Mackworth: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Guy Taylor, 35, of Elm Tree Avenue, Shirland: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Benjamin Murfin, 21, of Sawley Bridge Marina, Sawley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely being 50 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £266 fine, £106 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Roberto Pinedo, 50, of Richmond Road, Peartree, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Heather Russo, 50, of Moorhead Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely being 48 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £138 fine, £55 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Gundars Klavins, 36, of Alexandra Mill, Great Northern Road, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Patrik Koukal, 22, of Gurney Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed seven penalty points, £167 fine, £67 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Mark Hewson, 37, of Bedford Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine.
Kieran Doyle, 28, of Porter Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Operational period extended by five months.
Billy Monaghan, 38, of Newlands Drive, Hadfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for seven days.
Erik Gazi, 21, of Holcombe Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for seven days.
Monika Rollingerova, 23, of John Berrysford Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 14 weeks.