Derbyshire man arrested for six offences after throwing cocaine from car during ‘dangerous’ police chase

On Monday, May 9, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit pulled over a driver in South Normanton after he approached a junction while using his mobile phone.
Upon pulling up, the vehicle immediately failed to stop, and officers began to give chase. After two corners, a package of cocaine was thrown from the drivers window.
The offender drover dangerously along country roads and also threw a mobile phone from the car. Whilst a police helicopter was en-route, he damaged his front tyre after mounting a kerb, forcing him to give up. He was subsequently arrested.
Macauley Welby, 23, of no fixed abode was charged with:
- dangerous driving
- disqualified driving
- failure to stop
- Taking a vehicle without consent
- possession of cocaine
- no insurance