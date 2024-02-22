Derbyshire man appears before magistrates charged with attempted murder after woman hospitalised during assault
Kain Tailby, 30, entered no pleas during the short appearance at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.
The defendant was charged with attempted murder following an assault in Riddings which left a woman in her twenties hospitalised.
Police were called at 1.20am on February 18 to a report that a woman had been assaulted at a flat in Greenhill Lane, Riddings.
At the scene the woman was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Tailby, of Greenhill Lane, Riddings, will appear before a judge at Derby Crown Court on March 20 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.