Derbyshire man appears before magistrates charged with attempted murder after woman hospitalised during assault

A Derbyshire man has appeared before magistrates charged with attempted murder.
By Ben McVay
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 14:41 GMT
Kain Tailby, 30, entered no pleas during the short appearance at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.

The defendant was charged with attempted murder following an assault in Riddings which left a woman in her twenties hospitalised.

Police were called at 1.20am on February 18 to a report that a woman had been assaulted at a flat in Greenhill Lane, Riddings.

Police were called to Greenhill Lane, Riddings, on February 18 after reports that a woman had been assaulted
At the scene the woman was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Tailby, of Greenhill Lane, Riddings, will appear before a judge at Derby Crown Court on March 20 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.