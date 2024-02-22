Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joshua Marven, 24, claims he was headbutted while standing at the bar and chatting to a friend at Chesterfield’s Vibe Bar last weekend.

The 24-year-old says the attack – which also left his friend also bleeding and bruised – was completely unexpected and knocked him immediately unconscious on the floor of the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After leaving the club with his friend and being taken to hospital the following day, property maintenance worker Josh was told he had a fractured nose, cheekbone and brain bruising.

The attack left Joshus with a fractured nose, cheekbone and brain bruising

His assailant fled the scene after the attack and police are appealing for information to identify the man.

Joshua told how on Sunday (February 18) he and his pal were out in Chesterfield and standing at the bar when the surprise attack came – between 4.45am and 5.15am.

He said: “I have no memory of it because I was knocked out unconscious but I’ve been told me and my friend were at the bar talking and waiting to get a drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Allegedly this lad, absolutely unprovoked, proceeded to headbutt me and my friend but it connected more with me.

Vibe Bar, Chesterfield

"It knocked me unconscious and I fell to the ground, everything went black.”

Josh’s sister, also in the club at the time, chased the responsible man, however she was unable to catch him.

Speaking about the aftermath as he left Vibe with his friend, Josh said: “I didn’t even know I’d been hit – my friend had a bruised eye and blood all over his face.

Joshua Marven says he was headbutted while standing at the bar and chatting to a friend at Chesterfield’s Vibe Bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember looking down and my white, long-sleeve top was now red.”

Speaking about the attack, he said: “I struggle to think...why would anyone do that unprovoked.

"I’m an energetic person and I have fun when I go out – even if I had said something to annoy this guy what gives him the right to do that?

"If I had fallen onto the back of my head I might not still be here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Constabulary is asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward by calling 101 and quoting reference 24*100251.

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of an assault at the Vibe nightclub in Chesterfield in the early hours of Sunday February 18.

“The victim, a man in his 20s, was punched several times by another man and knocked unconscious.

"He suffered fractures to his nose and cheekbone as well as bruising and was taken to hospital.