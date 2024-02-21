Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brandon Brooks, 24, and Ben Hart, 20, appeared at Derby Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday). Neither defendant – who both appeared via prison video link – entered pleas to the murder charge.

Their appearance came following the death of David Thompson, 50, after an incident in Creswell on January 27.

Mr Thompson was rushed to hospital after suffering serious head injuries during an incident in Elmton Road, near Ours Bar, at around 1.30am.

The 50-year-old, from Clowne, had remained in hospital in a critical condition, but died on February 15.

Following her father’s death David’s daughter, Emma Thompson, said: “Even though Dad was 50, he was full of life and enjoyed spending time with his family. He would do anything for anybody.”