Derbyshire man airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being hit by car

A man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was struck by a car in Derbyshire yesterday.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on King Street in Derby city centre, just before 3.45pm, on Thursday, February 9.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the scene. The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision occurred yesterday afternoon in Derby.
He currently remains in hospital in a stable but critical condition. King Street was closed for several hours following the incident, but has reopened.