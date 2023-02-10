News you can trust since 1855
Man arrested after jewellery stolen from shop in Derbyshire town

A man was arrested in connection with two thefts from a business in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Derbyshire Police received reports that a number of jewellery items were stolen from Heanor Antiques Centre on November 16 and 19 2022.

A 45-year-old man from Ilkeston has since been arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop.

The man was bailed as investigations into the thefts continue.
