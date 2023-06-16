Derbyshire man accused of murdering baby spoke of “six-figure” salary and meetings with the PM in “laughable” claims

Craig Crouch, 39, and Gemma Barton, 32, are said to have subjected baby Jacob Crouch to a “culture of cruelty” before he died “in his cot, alone” on December 30 2020 at his home near Swadlincote.

The baby had suffered peritonitis – an inflammation of the lining of abdominal organs – after suffering at least 39 rib fractures in a minimum of four separate assaults.

He also had 19 visible bruises at the time of his death, a Derby Crown Court trial has heard.

Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch are said to have “encouraged and applauded each other” while causing Jacob Crouch’s “suffering and death”

Mary Prior KC said Jacob was “kicked or stamped on with such severe force that it fractured a rib and caused a tear in his stomach and bowel”.

Today (Thursday) Gemma Barton’s father Malcolm Barton described how in December 2019 she announced having met Crouch while she was pregnant with Jacob.

As the relationship grew Mr Barton discovered the pair had got engaged, meeting Crouch for the first time on Boxing Day, 2019.

Mr Barton confirmed that during that first meeting Crouch told him he was a “managing director at JCB”, his salary was a “six figure sum” and he drove a Jaguar.

While Crouch also bragged that he was planning on taking Barton to London for New Year’s Eve to stay in a hotel costing £500 a night.

Later in a text message Gemma told her father she and Crouch were going to marry in the Maldives at a cost of £20,000.

The court heard that as the country went into coronavirus lockdown Crouch claimed in a text to Mr Barton that he had brokered a deal for JCB staff to receive full pay during the crisis.

He also spoke about an upcoming meeting with the Prime Minister to negotiate the release of stock which was being held up in Dover – something Mr Barton branded “laughable”.

Opening the trial Prosecutor Mrs Prior said Barton and Crouch had “encouraged and applauded” each other while punishing the baby and that neither of them could have attacked the child “without the knowledge and assistance of the other” in the small house they lived in.

While neither of them sought medical help for Jacob when his bones were broken or in the days that followed.

The court heard Barton met Crouch just four months into her pregnancy with Jacob and Crouch was called Jacob “our little boy” just a month after they met.

In a text exchange on September 25, 2019, not long after the pair first met Crouch told Barton: "You being pregnant doesn’t phase me – if everything goes well I’m more than happy to step in and support.

“I don’t ask for a lot in life – all I want is someone I can call my my best friend and talk to you about anything.

"I want to meet someone I can call my one and only – I’m very old-fashioned, so I will prioritise you. I believe a lady should be cared for, looked after and loved.”

As the text conversation continued Crouch, who claimed to have trained as a sports therapist and masseur, promised he could “help out” Barton with deep tissue massages – having worked with footballers and “high profile people” previously.

The trial heard Jacob was assaulted on a regular basis for at least six months from the age of four-months-old and was referred to as “the devil” in one text message.

Jurors heard Crouch asked Barton in a text whether she had “put back what Jacob threw back down him” – referring to vomit – and the baby’s mother confirmed she had.

While Crouch urged Barton to be “harder” with Jacob if he cried for “no reason” to prevent “frustration” causing problems in their relationship.

Barton, of Ray Street, Heanor and Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane, Swadlincote, both deny murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, causing a child to suffer serious physical harm and three counts of child cruelty.