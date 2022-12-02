Tahir Zarif, 29, was arrested by officers on board a plane for gunning down a have-a-go hero businessman in 2016. He was extradited back to the UK to face justice after Akhtar Javeed was shot dead while trying to fight off two gunmen during a raid at his cash-and-carry.

The 56-year-old was tied up before he was shot in the foot, leg, throat and mouth as he made a break for the exit of Direct Source 3 warehouse in Digbeth, Birmingham.

He collapsed in the street and died after choking on his own blood while the robbers escaped in a getaway car empty-handed on February 3, 2016.

A CCTV image of the horrifying moment masked raiders ambushed a cash and carry - just minutes before they tied up the staff and shot the company director, Akhtar Javeed, at point blank range.

Zarif fled the UK days after the killing but he was finally tracked down and detained by police in Mirpur, Pakistan, on January 17, 2018 after two years on the run.

Zarif, from Derby, claimed he accidentally shot Mr Javeed twice in a struggle, but was found guilty of murder. He now faces being jailed for life when he is sentenced at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, December 9.

The court heard the raid went horrifically wrong as the gang threatened Mr Javeed, and ordered him to give up the company’s takings. CCTV footage shows staff being held hostage at gunpoint, while Zarif led Mr Javeed from the office into the reception where he shot him in the leg as a violent warning to open the safe.

Tahir Zarif firing a machine gun in Pakistan in 2015.

Bravely, he managed to escape before stumbling across the car park to the pavement where he collapsed and died in a pool of his own blood.

Detectives trawled CCTV to trace their movements in the hours before and after the robbery, corroborating the images with mobile phone data and ANPR captures.

A jury heard in 2016 how one of the gang - a former disgruntled employee at Direct Source 3 - drew a plan of the warehouse so the robbers knew exactly where to go once inside.

Three men were jailed in September 2016 for a total of 40 years for their part in the armed robbery. Suraj Misty, 26, was caged for 23 years for manslaughter, while Lamar Wali, 23, and Sander van Aalten, 54, were jailed for seven years and six years eight months, respectively, for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police worked with the National Crime Agency, CPS, Foreign Office, the British High Commission in Pakistan and the Pakistani authorities to track down the final suspect Zarif.

Speaking after the 2016 convictions, Lilas - Mr Javeed’s daughter − said: “I do not want us to forget that there is still one outstanding perpetrator on the run, as it stands, literally getting away with murder.

"I have faith that the justice system will do its best to bring him back and bring him to justice. I would be saddened to think he has got away with it as what message would that give to society?"

Now, speaking on behalf of the family, she added: “It’s been six years and nine months since my father’s life was taken by Tahir Zarif.

"My father has been in our thoughts every day since. As I have said before my father was an honourable gentleman. Another man’s greed led to my father’s unlawful death. We are grateful to West Midlands Police for their hard work in ensuring justice is served.”

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, of West Midlands Police, added: “Despite most of the gang being jailed for this horrific crime back in 2016, we refused to rest until Zarif, who fired the fatal shots, was brought to justice.