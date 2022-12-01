“My job is to have sex, record it and sell it...I hesitate to say sex worker but there isn’t really another way of putting it,” said Jessica. “I think this is an endless opportunities job. It’s a lifestyle, a fun job and I’m hoping to stay in it as long as possible. You want to be in the sex industry or the death industry because that’s where the money is.”

Jessica, who studied a foundation degree art course at Chesterfield College after leaving Matlock’s Highfield School, was working as a personal trainer when the Covid pandemic stopped her in her tracks two years ago. She said: “I couldn’t work because I was mobile; I couldn’t go into homes as you weren’t supposed to get close to people. I could have kept it going on Zoom but I think at that point I’d lost the love for it. I needed to do something that was more of a long-term plan in terms of making a good life for myself and my daughter.

"I’d seen a few girls that had done OnlyFans and thought it’s not out of character for me to be this sexual. I’ve always been into swinging and I’m very dirty-minded so I thought I could be getting paid for this, why don’t I try it?”

OnlyFans content creator Jessica Carter lives in Darley Dale.

Saucy snaps and short video clips netted her £1,900 dollars (about £1,545) initially and her monthly income soared as the weeks rolled by. Jessica’s last payout was £37,000 for a month’s work – more than most people would earn in a year. “I feel very grateful,” she said. “It’s provided me with enough to move into a beautiful four-bedroom home with my lovely little family. I get to drive a nice car and go to the shop and not look at how much I’m putting in a basket. I don’t have to worry about Christmas and I can help anyone in my family that needs it.”

Home is a huge £1.5million detached property surrounded by 11 acres of grounds in Darley Dale, which Jessica, her partner and her nine-year-old daughter are renting. The majority of the money Jessica now earns from OnlyFans is being poured into building a forever home for the family in Bakewell.

Jessica said: “My first treat with my OnlyFans money was to buy a new car. I’ve got a BMW X4M Competition which cost £90,000 and I bought it outright. The first time I kerbed it I cried for an hour!”

A reliable car was a must for Jessica, 33, who travels all over the country to create content for the thousands of OnlyFans subscribers who buy her videos and photos. Film shoots including a dominatrix session in a dungeon and a seven-girl orgy feature among her work.

Jessica Carter worked as a personal trainer before becoming a content creator for OnlyFans.

Bisexual Jessica said: “My favourite videos are the natural threesomes I do with other couples. No storyline, no crazy costumes. Two cameras set up at different angles, then roll and you tend to forget the cameras are there. I’ll find a couple that have an OnlyFans page and go and work with them – it’s great chemistry. It gives my subscribers the best of both as they can see me with a man and a woman at the same time.

"I only work with other highly recommended and professional content creators, I wouldn’t work with someone from the general public. We have to be fully sexually health checked two to four weeks in date of the shoot that we’re at.”

Jessica’s weirdest request from a subscriber was for photos of her teeth. She said: “They were speaking to me as though there were a dentist, apparently there is a fetish for teeth and dentistry stuff – there was nothing erotic about it. The worst thing I’ve been asked to send is a jar of my urine along with a pair of jeans that I have wet myself in. Someone asked me to send faeces, which I did not do – I don’t want to kink shame, people are into what they are into.”

She also draws the line at escort work. “It’s not something I’d do,” said Jessica. “I make a decent amount of money doing what I do and I feel comfortable working with other creators. OnlyFans is such a safe way to promote sex and to watch sex.”

But not everyone approves of the industry that OnlyFan content creators are in. When Jessica tried to open her first business bank account she was honest about her occupation and was turned down flat. She said: “I realised that I had to be slightly creative with putting down what I did but didn’t want to lie. I managed to open an account but after about eight months they sent me an email to say they were closing my bank account down and I had about a month to take my funds out….they didn’t agree with the nature of my business.”

She tried a third bank and was refused point blank before finding a fourth willing to accept her as a customer.

The hospitality business can also be problematic. Jessica said "With hotels you have to be careful with what you put down as they can Google your name. I had an email back that they’d cancelled my booking a couple of days before a reservation because they didn’t agree with the nature of my work and they didn’t want that sort of stuff at their establishment. It wasn’t even a work trip, it was a night in a hotel!”

Social media plays a big part in attracting new subscribers to OnlyFans but that’s not without its issues. Jessica’s typical day at home involves creating multiple TikTok clips and photos for Instagram and Twitter to upload every half-hour. “The pictures I post and a lot of the creators post are very safe...you wouldn’t post nude pictures to Instagram because you’re not allowed,” she said. “As soon as the sites realise we do OnlyFans they remove your account in an instant. It makes our job so much harder because you have to put more and more hours into restarting every platform that you’ve built up over months and you have to find ways of trafficking people to your OnlyFans through social media. You have to go to the extremes of buying new phones with throwaway sim cards without connecting into your wi-fi so they can’t trace that it’s connected to your old account. The content I post on Instagram and TikTok is no dfferent to any other girl dancing around in a skirt, the difference is they don’t do OnlyFans and I do so it seems a bit discriminatory.

"We should be proud of being sex workers and hopefully in time that stereotype stigma might start to fade. As much as there are wonderful perks to the job, we’ve got a lot of barriers to push against all the time.”

